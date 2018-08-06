LeBron James to Produce 'Shut Up and Dribble' Docu-Series for Showtime

Phil Long/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has signed on as an executive producer for a new three-part Showtime docu-series titled Shut Up and Dribble.

In a press release sent to CNN, Showtime described the upcoming series:

"The series will examine the changing role of athletes in today’s cultural and political environment. The series is set to premiere in October on Showtime."

The release went on to say:

"If being a star athlete is inherently a political experience, 'Shut Up and Dribble' tells that complex and dramatic story from the past to the present and from the inside out," Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said. "LeBron James is one of many competitors whose place in the spotlight has led not to silence but perspective, and he, Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra have given us an important, insightful docuseries that should bring their fans and fellow citizens to a higher level of discourse, rather than the dismissal satirized in the title."

The series was named for comments Fox News host Laura Ingraham directed at James after he said President Donald Trump "is someone who doesn't understand the people" and doesn't "give a f--k about the people."

James and his group at SpringHill Entertainment previously signed on to produce the History Channel documentary Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America and the HBO Sports documentary Student Athlete.