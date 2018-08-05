Randy Moss' HOF Induction Tie Has Names of Slain African Americans

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Randy Moss made a powerful statement at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night in Canton, Ohio, without saying a word.

Moss, the legendary Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots wide receiver, donned a tie throughout the evening bearing the names of African American men, women and children who were killed in police shootings or died in custody.

"What I wanted to be able to express with my tie is to let these families know that they're not alone," Moss said on NFL Network. "I'm not here voicing, but by these names on my tie and a big platform as the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there's a lot of stuff going on in our country. And I just wanted to let these family members know they're not alone."

Trayvon Martin's name was also featured on the bottom of the tie even though it was not visible in the photo, according to Sports Illustrated.