1955 Mickey Mantle Card Found in Pack Opening; Man Receives $50,000 Offer for It

Associated Press

Chris Rothe, a bookbinder from Maryland, is about to be a lot richer.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Rothe is now the proud owner of a rare Mickey Mantle card after he was assigned a random spot in a drawing of a 1955 pack of Bowman baseball cards at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Cleveland on Friday.

Rothe, who paid $500 to be included in the drawing, was awarded the 19th spot and was stunned to find out he had won the card, which he intends to sell.

The card has since been graded as a 9 out of 10 on the PSA authentication scale, making it the eighth of its kind in circulation to receive that mark.

According to Rovell, Vintage Breaks—the company that ran the drawing—has already received a $50,000 offer for the rare Mantle collectible.

"I have the card in a 3 [on a 10 scale]," Rothe said, per Rovell. "That's good enough. I'll use the money to get a [Roberto] Clemente rookie and maybe get a lower-graded Mantle rookie."