Andrew Sendejo Wears 'Make Football Violent Again' Hat at Vikings Practice

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo wore a hat that read "Make Football Violent Again" during the team's training camp practice Friday as the NFL begins to implement a new rule focused on eliminating helmet-first contact.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com passed along comments Sendejo made after the practice session.

"It fits good and it's black and I like it," he said. "It's got a good message."

Here's a look at the hat:

Sendejo said it's not the first time he's worn the unique lid and added the message it sends "applies more now" with the new rule in place, per Cronin.

He made another reference to the situation on Twitter later Friday:

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said last week there will be a learning curve throughout the first couple exhibition games as players learn how the guidelines impact their style of play.

"There's going to be a lot of challenges with it," he told reporters. "It's going to take a little bit of preseason to clean up a little bit. It's going to be tough at first."

Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today reported the rule was utilized on four penalty calls during the first game of the preseason Thursday night, a 17-16 win by the Baltimore Ravens over the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame Game.

"It's hard. It's hard," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said. "So as long as they explain it to us, which is what they did, that’s all we can ask for. We’ve just got to do our best to teach our guys about what's right from wrong."

Sendejo, who's known for his hard-hitting style, was called for just one penalty during the 2017 season, but it was for unnecessary roughness, per the NFL Penalty Tracker.

The 30-year-old Texas native and players with the same on-field style figure to face the toughest adjustment to play within the new regulations.