NFL Power Rankings 2018: Where Each Team Stands as Season Approaches

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL preseason has kicked off, and more importantly, the regular season is just about a month away from commencing.

As a result, football fans all around the country are wondering how their teams stack up.

Last year proved once again that all it takes to win the Super Bowl is for a team to get hot late, even if all of the odds appear to be against them.

Preseason injuries can shake things up dramatically, but as of now, here's a look at how the league looks at the beginning of August.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Until proved otherwise, the champs have a firm grasp on the top spot. Especially since they should be getting Carson Wentz back, who was an MVP candidate before he went down with a knee injury in December, and added to their roster.

Philadelphia shocked the world by winning their first Lombardi Trophy with Nick Foles under center last season. It was made possible due to the fact it has one of the deepest rosters in the league. Now, it has added veterans Haloti Ngata, Michael Bennett and Mike Wallace to the mix.

2. New England Patriots

There has been no shortage of drama in New England during the past year, with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick reportedly having a strained relationship, Rob Gronkowski considering retirement and Julian Edelman getting suspended for four games.

Despite all of that turmoil, though, they are still the Patriots.

As long as Brady is under center and Belichick is on the sidelines, they will be a Super Bowl contender. They have missed the playoffs just twice since 2001, with one coming during an 11-5 campaign that saw Brady go down in the opener. Not to mention the fact they have made it to eight Super Bowls in the Brady-Belichick era.

In other words, they have earned the right to enter the season as a top-ranked team.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams burst on to the scene in its first year under Sean McVay's watch. An 11-6 season earned the Rams the NFC West crown and helped running back Todd Gurley make a run at the MVP award.

However, a first-round exit showed just how far they still had to go in order to achieve the ultimate goal. As a result, the team spent all offseason bringing in different pieces to give it a chance at glory in 2019.

The Rams have made a number of splashes this offseason by acquiring Ndamukong Suh, Brandin Cooks, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, among others. Now, it's hard to find a hole on their roster.

On paper, the Rams have one of the most talented rosters on the field. Star-studded teams have flamed out in the past, but barring injuries, this could be a special season in Los Angeles.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota had to overcome injuries to two quarterbacks and its rookie phenom of a running back last season...and it was still just one win away from a spot in the Super Bowl.

Coach Mike Zimmer has turned the Vikings into a top defensive squad, as they allowed the fewest points and the fewest yards in the league in 2017. That was made possible due to the fact they ranked second in both pass and run defense. In other words, they don't have a weakness on that side of the football.

Now, their offense should give Minnesota a well-balanced team.

Dalvin Cook should be healthy after tearing his ACL in Week 4. And of course, the Vikings made the splash of the offseason by signing Kirk Cousins to take over at quarterback.

Getting so close to the Super Bowl and then having to watch another team celebrate a championship in their stadium should provide them with plenty of motivation as well.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh was once again not able to reach a long-term deal with Le'Veon Bell this offseason, but as long as he reports to the team and suits up as expected, the Steelers have the offensive weaponry to keep up with anybody in the league.

Not to mention the fact that there should be less drama surrounding the team. It was no secret that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and former offensive coordinator Todd Haley didn't see eye to eye. Haley has since moved on to Cleveland, and Randy Fichtner is running the offense in Pittsburgh.

If Bell shows up in peak shape and is motivated to play in 2018 as he looks to get paid next offseason, the Steelers are going to benefit. If he is focused on his future and decides to play with his next contract in mind, it could be another turbulent year for the team.

6. New Orleans Saints

No division is tougher to forecast than the NFC South, as the top three teams all won double-digit games a season ago. That said, New Orleans is the defending champ and enters the season in solid position to repeat.

Don't forget, this was a team that was one miraculous play away from the NFC Championship Game.

The Saints offense is loaded with playmakers, from Drew Brees to Alvin Kamara to Mark Ingram to Michael Thomas. And now, they have added former Chicago Bears receiver Cameron Meredith into the mix.

That offense should once again move the football with ease, as the defense continues to build on last year's success.

7. Atlanta Falcons

John Bazemore/Associated Press

While Atlanta may have finished in third place in the loaded NFC South, it has the talent to move up the standings in 2018.

Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan has nothing to worry about other than football after signing a five-year, $150 million extension this offseason, and receiver Julio Jones will be motivated to have a monster season as he looks for a new contract. Don't forget about running back Devonta Freeman, either.

Add the best receiver in this year's draft class, Calvin Ridley, into the mix, and the Falcons offense is going to be tough to stop.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

A case could be made for several teams in the AFC West, but Los Angeles Chargers put the rest of the division on notice with a strong finish to the 2017 season.

The Chargers dug themselves an early hole with an 0-4 start last year. They made a late playoff push by winning six of their final seven games, but it was too little, too late. But they appear poised to carry that momentum over into 2018.

Philip Rivers, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Melvin Gordon give Los Angeles plenty of talent on offense—but it's the defense that will lead the way. Led by Joey Bosa, the Chargers ranked fifth in sacks last season.

With that type of balance throughout the roster, the Chargers could be a team to watch.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville will be a team in the spotlight in 2018.

Blake Bortles managed to quiet some of his critics by leading the Jaguars all the way to the AFC Championship Game last season. Of course, rookie star Leonard Fournette and a ferocious defense played a big factor in the team's surprising run.

Was last year a fluke, or is Jacksonville legit? It's too early to tell, but having a strong running attack and a shutdown defense is a good way to carry over the success.

10. Carolina Panthers

Having former NFL MVP Cam Newton and a strong defense will always make Carolina a competitive team, but the offense is still in need of help.

In the competitive NFC South, lighting up the scoreboard is key. Adding C.J. Anderson to the backfield is a solid get, and perhaps Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel will have breakout sophomore campaigns. If so, the offense could be more than capable—but they have to prove it first.

11. Green Bay Packers

As long as Aaron Rodgers is fully recovered from a collarbone injury that limited him to just seven games a year ago, Green Bay should be able to contend in the NFC North.

However, it remains to be seen just how good the Packers will be after an offseason of change.

Adding five-time Pro Bowler Jimmy Graham gives Rodgers a dangerous weapon to work with, but the team also moved on from one of the quarterback's favorite targets, Jordy Nelson. But again, as long as Rodgers is under center, Green Bay is a team to be reckoned with.

12. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has made the playoffs in three straight seasons and four of the last five. Now that the offense has been handed over to second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, though, there could be some growing pains.

As ESPN's Adam Teicher reported this week, Mahomes has been dealing with turnovers and poor decision-making on the field during summer practices. That's to be expected with an inexperienced quarterback, and it will be up to Andy Reid to try to put the former No. 10 overall pick to succeed.

13. Houston Texans

Houston is a boom-or-bust team. Either its stars will be healthy enough to keep the team in contention, or injuries will once again wreck their season.

Last year, Deshaun Watson was enjoying a spectacular rookie campaign before tearing his ACL in November. The team wound up losing nine of its last 10 games. Meanwhile, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has appeared in just eight games over the past two seasons.

If they both stay healthy, the Texans will be in good shape. But if they remain hobbled or are ineffective as a result, the team could spiral out of control once again.

14. Dallas Cowboys

Longtime stars Dez Bryant and Jason Witten are gone, but Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott remain in Dallas.

Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson and Terrance Williams will now have to carry the passing game. It won't be easy, but the Cowboys have to hope their new-look receiving corps helps them move on from a pair of fan favorites painlessly.

15. San Francisco 49ers

The good news is undefeated quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo signed a long-term extension with San Francisco this offseason. Now, the team will have to find a way to keep the momentum going.

After all, Garoppolo started just five games following a midseason trade. It was an impressive five games, but it is a small sample size nonetheless.

The 49ers added veterans Richard Sherman and Jerick McKinnon, both of whom have postseason experience.

16. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati surprised the football world by bringing back Marvin Lewis for a 16th season, but after the way the team finished last season, there is reason for optimism.

The Bengals finished 7-9 last season, but if not for collapses against the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, they could have been fighting for a playoff spot at the end of the season. It's important to note that the team didn't quit on Lewis, either, as it knocked both the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens out of postseason contention in the final two weeks.

Andy Dalton no longer has to worry about A.J. McCarron coming for his job, but it's time for the eighth-year quarterback to make the most out of A.J. Green's prime.

17. New York Giants

The Giants finished with the second-worst record in the league in 2017, but the 2018 season figures to be much different.

For starters, Odell Beckham Jr. should be healthy, which would give Eli Manning his No. 1 target back. Also, New York used the second overall pick to draft dynamic running back Saquon Barkley and also signed veteran left tackle Nate Solder in free agency.

In other words, the Giants addressed their biggest holes in major ways.

18. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore was less than a minute away from reaching the playoffs last year, but now, Joe Flacco finds himself having to play for his job after the team used a first-round pick on a quarterback.

Perhaps the pressure of losing his job will lead him to play at a high level the way he did as he played for a contract back in 2012, when he led the team to a Super Bowl.

The Ravens also revamped their receiving corps this offseason, adding Michael Crabtree, John Brown, Willie Snead and DeVier Posey. Now, it's up to Flacco to utilize his new wideouts.

19. Oakland Raiders

With Jon Gruden back on the sidelines, the Raiders spent this offseason reshaping their offense to surround Derek Carr with a number of playmakers.

Not only will Marshawn Lynch and Amari Cooper be returning, but Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant, Ryan Switzer and Doug Martin have been added to the mix. That means the offense should be in good shape.

On the other hand, the defense still has plenty of room to improve. Gruden went on the record of saying his defense has to be better than last year, when it ranked 23rd in total defense. With a disgruntled Khalil Mack holding out, the defense is going to be a work in progress.

20. Tennessee Titans

It's all on Marcus Mariota and the Titans defense in 2018.

Veterans DeMarco Murray and Eric Decker are no longer on the roster, taking away contributors from last year's offense. Delanie Walker, Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis and Derrick Henry should be relied upon more now, but it will be up to Mariota to lead the way.

Depending on the health of Watson in Houston and Andrew Luck in Indianapolis, the AFC South could be much more competitive than it was last year.

21. Detroit Lions

LeGarrette Blount has helped two different teams win the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons, and Detroit is hoping that trend can continue in 2018.

The Lions missed out on the playoffs last season despite going 5-1 against the NFC North. Now that Rodgers should be healthy, divisional wins won't be as easy to come by.

22. Arizona Cardinals

The Carson Palmer era is officially over, and now the question becomes who will be the starting quarterback in the desert?

Sam Bradford was a big free-agent signing, but injuries have played a major factor to this point in his career. He has not started all 16 regular-season games since 2012. Meanwhile, ex-Chicago Bear Mike Glennon was also signed in free agency, and the team used the No. 10 overall pick on former UCLA star Josh Rosen.

Bradford will likely be under center in Week 1, but if Rosen continues to impress, like Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reported, he could force a tough decision—and it could be for the best.

23. Seattle Seahawks

The Legion of Boom is officially a thing of the past—and with that, the Seahawks are going to have to rely on Russell Wilson more than ever.

Gone are Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril. Earl Thomas could soon follow.

With Doug Baldwin and Brandon Marshall on the outside, Wilson has some playmakers to throw to. But there is little doubt that Seattle is in rebuild mode.

24. Denver Broncos

Denver missed out on the likes of Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold before ultimately settling for Case Keenum. Consider that the veteran signal-caller played in the NFC Championship Game last year, that's not a terrible consolation prize—but the Broncos are about to find out if that success was a product of Minnesota's roster or Keenum.

25. Washington Redskins

The Kirk Cousins saga has finally come to an end, and now, Alex Smith will try to bring his winning ways to the nation's capital.

Smith has played in the postseason three straight years, while Washington hasn't made the playoffs since 2015. The NFC East should be improved with the Giants bolstering their roster, which means it will be a battle inside of the division.

26. Cleveland Browns

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

A team that goes 0-16 the prior season would seemingly be a lock for last, right? Well, the Browns are not your typical winless team.

Cleveland has undergone a major roster overhaul this offseason, adding quarterback Tyrod Taylor, running back Carlos Hyde, receiver Jarvis Landry and, of course, quarterback Baker Mayfield. It's an interesting roster now, which is much more than the franchise has been able to say in at least a decade.

Without clarity on Josh Gordon's absence, though, it's tough to jump fully on the Browns' bandwagon.

This isn't to say that the Browns are going to go from winless to the playoffs in one year. They could, however, win some games and be competitive this season.

27. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo ended a 17-season playoff drought in 2017, but the team decided it was time for a change at quarterback.

Tyrod Taylor is gone, and McCarron and No. 7 overall pick Josh Allen are competing for the starting job.

The problem is the receiving corps isn't making either passer's job any easier. Kelvin Benjamin will have a full offseason to get situated after coming over from the Carolina Panthers in a midseason trade, but no returning receiver had more than 316 yards or three touchdowns with the Bills last year.

Good luck to whoever is under center.

28. New York Jets

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York's season comes down to quarterback play. If Josh McCown or Teddy Bridgewater can grab control of the starting job, it's possible the Jets could once again surprise some folks by being competitive.

If they struggle, though, Sam Darnold's time could come earlier than expected. While that could lead to some growing pains, it could also pay off down the road.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will face adversity right out of the gate with Jameis Winston being suspended for the first three games. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a serviceable backup, but in a division as loaded as the NFC South, a slow start could put the team in an early hole.

30. Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky had an up-and-down rookie campaign, but he did have just four games in which he threw an interception. If he can continue to improve and limit his mistakes, he will be able to keep the Bears in games (five of his seven losses were decided by one possession).

Trubisky has room to grow, but he showed enough during his rookie season to give Chicago fans reason to believe.

31. Miami Dolphins

Ryan Tannehill returns from injury, but he finds himself surrounded by a much different roster.

Suh, Landry, Mike Pouncey and Lawrence Timmons are among those gone. Veterans Frank Gore and Danny Amendola have been brought in to help out in their place. In the end, though, there's just not enough around Tannehill right now to make the Dolphins contenders.

32. Indianapolis Colts

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Andrew Luck appears to be in line to play this season after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury. It's just not clear how effective he will be or if his shoulder will hold up.

If Luck can make it through the season and regain his old form, the Colts should be able to move up in the power rankings. If the injury lingers, though, it's going to be a long year of football in Indy.