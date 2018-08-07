NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Each Team

0 of 32

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The NFL preseason is underway. Before you know it, the Atlanta Falcons and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will be mixing it up to open the regular season Sept. 6.

As we creep closer to that happiest of days, there will be no shortage of predictions regarding what will happen in the season to come. Forecasts for how things will play out. Assessments of the pretenders and contenders, from worst to first and all parts in between.

That last one's the reason we're here—with the inaugural edition of the Bleacher Report 2018 NFL Power Rankings.

Every week during the regular season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport (i.e., me) will come together to rank the league's teams. From Nos. 32 to 1. Pound cake to powerhouse.

And this first time around at least, it's the NFC's world—the AFC just lives in it.