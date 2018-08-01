Sonny Gray's Deleted, Old Racist Tweets Surface After Game vs. Orioles

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray is the latest MLB player to have old tweets surface that featured offensive language.

Following his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, Gray appeared to delete at least one tweet from 2012 with racist wording, per NorthJersey.com (warning: contains sensitive language):

This makes Gray the fourth current MLB player to have old tweets containing offensive language surface. Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader was ordered to attend sensitivity training and participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives after racist and homophobic tweets he posted surfaced during the 2018 All-Star Game.

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner issued an apology Tuesday when tweets from 2011-12 that contained racist and homophobic phrases came to light. Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb wrote multiple tweets in high school containing similar language that emerged Sunday when he started against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gray's Twitter profile shows he hasn't made any posts since January 2013. The tweet in question was posted in September 2012 when he was pitching in the Oakland Athletics' minor league system.