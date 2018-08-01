Sonny Gray's Deleted, Old Racist Tweets Surface After Game vs. Orioles

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray walks off the field after the top of the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray is the latest MLB player to have old tweets surface that featured offensive language.

Following his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, Gray appeared to delete at least one tweet from 2012 with racist wording, per NorthJersey.com (warning: contains sensitive language):

This makes Gray the fourth current MLB player to have old tweets containing offensive language surface. Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader was ordered to attend sensitivity training and participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives after racist and homophobic tweets he posted surfaced during the 2018 All-Star Game.

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner issued an apology Tuesday when tweets from 2011-12 that contained racist and homophobic phrases came to light. Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb wrote multiple tweets in high school containing similar language that emerged Sunday when he started against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gray's Twitter profile shows he hasn't made any posts since January 2013. The tweet in question was posted in September 2012 when he was pitching in the Oakland Athletics' minor league system.

Related

    How Bauer Became 117 MPH Superstar 🔥

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How Bauer Became 117 MPH Superstar 🔥

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Playing 'Contender or Pretender' for the Playoff Race

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Playing 'Contender or Pretender' for the Playoff Race

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Report Cards for Every Teams Entering August ✍️

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Report Cards for Every Teams Entering August ✍️

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the Deadline's Biggest Winners and Losers

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Predicting the Deadline's Biggest Winners and Losers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report