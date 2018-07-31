LeBron James' New Lakers 'Showtime' Jersey Revealed for Next Season

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be ushering in a new era with a new look.

On Tuesday, the Lakers unveiled new uniforms that pay tribute to the team's "Showtime" era with a modern spin:

ESPN's Arash Markazi provided a more detailed look at the threads:

Via NBA.com, the uniforms honor the franchise's "storied past, while also positioning a fresh direction for the franchise." And with LeBron James now in purple and gold, Los Angeles is hoping an iconic Lake Show era is upon it.