LeBron James' New Lakers 'Showtime' Jersey Revealed for Next Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 14: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers listens to LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game at Quicken Loans Arena on December 14, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 121-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be ushering in a new era with a new look.

On Tuesday, the Lakers unveiled new uniforms that pay tribute to the team's "Showtime" era with a modern spin:

ESPN's Arash Markazi provided a more detailed look at the threads:

Via NBA.com, the uniforms honor the franchise's "storied past, while also positioning a fresh direction for the franchise." And with LeBron James now in purple and gold, Los Angeles is hoping an iconic Lake Show era is upon it.

