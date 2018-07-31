LeBron James' New Lakers 'Showtime' Jersey Revealed for Next Season

LeBron James' New Lakers 'Showtime' Jersey Revealed for Next SeasonJuly 31, 2018
Jason Miller/Getty Images
The Los Angeles Lakers will be ushering in a new era with a new look.
On Tuesday, the Lakers unveiled new uniforms that pay tribute to the team's "Showtime" era with a modern spin:
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
When the lights go down. The show comes on. @nikebasketball | #LakeShow https://t.co/JaYsjPFwm5
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The new #LakeShow lineup. 👀: https://t.co/DH4D2dlKgK https://t.co/xqd1BXlk5A
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Put on in the ASSOCIATION. 🛍: https://t.co/cW50Xvof7G https://t.co/MHQzl0zFos
ESPN's Arash Markazi provided a more detailed look at the threads:
Via NBA.com, the uniforms honor the franchise's "storied past, while also positioning a fresh direction for the franchise." And with LeBron James now in purple and gold, Los Angeles is hoping an iconic Lake Show era is upon it.
Charles: LeBron Wants to Be 'Hollywood Mogul'