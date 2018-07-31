Richard Sherman: Jerry Jones Has 'Plantation Mentality' with Anthem Policy

Matt York/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently made headlines by saying his team has a policy that its players stand for the national anthem, and those comments certainly got the attention of one of the NFL's most outspoken players.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman didn't mince words when speaking about Jones to USA Today's Jarrett Bell on Monday: "The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality. What did you expect?"

The NFL implemented a new policy in May, one that gave the players the option to stand for the anthem on the sideline or remain in the locker room:

However, the league and the players association recently decided to freeze the policy as they continue to discuss the controversial matter.

Sherman acknowledged that he's encouraged by the league's willingness to discuss the matter with players.

"They're having the conversations; that’s awesome," Sherman said, via Bell. "But there are unintended consequences. If they did this (original policy) to appease people, they didn't appease anyone. It's like putting a Band-Aid over a broken leg."

Jones didn't do himself any favors by taking a hard stance on the anthem controversy. He has recently come under scrutiny for not removing his hat during the anthem:

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram reported Monday that the NFL has asked Jones to stop talking about his team's anthem policy.

Jones was involved in Dallas' show of unity last season. The team knelt on the field together before the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner":



That demonstration earned praise from Sherman, who told The Undefeated's Domonique Foxworth that it was "admirable" Jones took a knee with his players rather than just issue a statement.