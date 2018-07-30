Bryce Harper Trade Rumors: Indians, Nationals Talk Deal but Have 'No Momentum'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians will need some serious firepower to overcome the likes of the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the American League playoffs, and they have reportedly looked at Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper as a potential source of additional offense.

On Monday, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported the Indians and Nationals have discussed a trade involving Harper, although he granted the discussions have "no momentum."

Harper is a six-time All-Star who won the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year and 2015 NL MVP and is only 25 years old. Trading someone like that would typically seem ill-advised, but he is set to be an unrestricted free agent following this season and figures to earn a significant return for a Nationals team that could miss the playoffs entirely.

Washington is six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, and a source told Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, "The clubhouse is a mess."

Still, Jon Heyman of Fancred reported "rivals believe there's almost no chance" Harper will be moved prior to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, echoing Morosi's comments that there is "no momentum" in talks between the Nationals and Indians.

According to Morosi, the price tag on a Harper trade to Cleveland would be quite high, and he noted "it's difficult to imagine the Indians trading" highly regarded pitching prospects Triston McKenzie and Shane Bieber.

Their interest in Harper makes sense, though, seeing how their right fielders have produced a .723 OPS on the season, per Morosi. Even with a .220 batting average, Harper's OPS is .842, and he has 25 home runs and 62 RBI.

A Cleveland lineup featuring Harper, Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Edwin Encarnacion and Michael Brantley would be terrifying for opposing pitchers, but it appears as if that will not become a reality this season.