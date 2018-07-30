LeBron James' 'I Promise' School Opens in His Hometown of Akron, Ohio

Rachel SmithContributor IJuly 30, 2018

LeBron James has had a busy offseason. What has the new Laker been up to off the court? Watch above to find out what I Promise is and how James is inspiring students in Akron.  

    

