LeBron James Talks 'Challenge' of Joining Lakers, Praises Franchise's History

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The opportunity to help return the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA's summit was too good for LeBron James to pass up.

James spoke of his decision to sign with the Lakers in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols:

"I love the challenge of being able to help a team get to some places they haven't been in quite a while," James said (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll). "Obviously, the Lakers haven't made the playoffs in a few years, but the Lakers organization and franchise matches up there with all the greats. For me to be part of that is a great thing for me, for my family and for basketball in general."

The task James is undertaking with the Lakers is unlike his previous stops with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, though.

Heat fans were quickly to embrace James as they reveled in the start of the Big Three era in Miami. In addition, both Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were perennial All-Stars in the prime of their careers.

In Cleveland, James received an overwhelming show of emotion as he returned with the sole purpose of ending the city's championship drought. Kyrie Irving was a star in the making, while Kevin Love would soon arrive from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If this summer is any indication, bringing the Lakers a 17th NBA title won't come easy for James, nor will winning over the Lakers fanbase.

Not one but two murals depicting James in Los Angeles has been vandalized:

Especially for those who followed Kobe Bryant's Lakers career religiously, anything short of a championship may not be enough for James to become a beloved star in Los Angeles.

There's also the question as to whether the Lakers front office can construct a championship-caliber roster around James. The team has a number of emerging talents, with Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball, but that won't be enough for the Lakers to keep pace with the Golden State Warriors.

The fact the Lakers failed to sign Paul George or acquire Kawhi Leonard isn't a reason for panic just yet, but it could be foreboding in terms of James' ability to be a salesman on behalf of the franchise.

One of the benefits of signing James was that he'd be the singular talent who could attract more stars to Los Angeles. Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo and Michael Beasley weren't the stars fans had in mind.

James' legacy will only grow if the Lakers capture another championship during his time in L.A. But the 33-year-old may have found a challenge even he struggles to accomplish.