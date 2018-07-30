Seahawks' Joshua Perry Announces Retirement After 6th Documented Concussion

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

San Diego Chargers rookie linebacker Joshua Perry trains during an NFL football practice Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Joshua Perry announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after suffering his sixth documented concussion in his football career:

"The last thing I want to do is put the health of my brain and my future wellbeing in jeopardy over a game and a paycheck," Perry wrote in his statement on Twitter.

The 24-year-old was a fourth-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2016 and has spent time with the San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.

Perry appeared in 15 games during his rookie season with the Chargers, making 22 tackles and forcing a fumble.

Before the 2017 season, he was placed on injured reserve and later waived. He was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts and spent much of 2017 on the practice squad while appearing in just two games.

He signed with the Seahawks in June and was set to make $630,000 this season, per Spotrac.

Unfortunately, concussions have ended his career before he got a chance to reach his potential. 

Perry will be remembered fondly for his time at Ohio State as a three-year starter and leader of an elite defense. He led the Buckeyes with 125 tackles on the way to the 2014 national championship.

