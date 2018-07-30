Heroes Get Remembered, but Legends Never Die: 'The Sandlot' Turns 25

Rachel SmithContributor IJuly 30, 2018

The Sandlot turns 25 years old this year. What have MLB teams done to salute the film? Watch above to relive the glory days with one of the most famous baseball movies of all time. 

     

