Kyle Lowry Will 'Make My Time' to Discuss DeMar DeRozan-Kawhi Leonard Trade

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) talks with guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Washington. The Wizards won 122-103. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

It appears Kyle Lowry is not happy with the Toronto Raptors' decision to trade friend DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard.  

Lowry just isn't speaking about it publicly. 

"When it's time to be [in Toronto], I'll be ready to go to work, and make my time to say everything, and things like that," Lowry said, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post. "But right now, this is about USA Basketball, and it's been fantastic and refreshing and a fun week."

Lowry and DeRozan became close friends during their six years as teammates, which featured one conference finals appearance (2015) and a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. The Raptors traded DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick to the Spurs in exchange for Leonard and Danny Green earlier this month.

        

