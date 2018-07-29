Sean Newcomb's Old Racist, Homophobic Tweets Revealed After Failed No-Hitter

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb works in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb missed a no-hitter by one out during Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but his performance wasn't the only story.

According to Steve Gardner of USA Today, a number of tweets including racist and homophobic slurs on Newcomb's Twitter page were dug up Sunday. Gardner noted the tweets from the 25-year-old Newcomb were from when he was an 18-year-old high school student.

Twitter user NatsSquid shared some of them (warning: NSFW content), although Gardner noted some others containing homophobic slurs were deleted.

Gardner clarified the tweet including a racial slur was a lyric from a song by Drake, Lil' Wayne and Tyga.

"This is something that obviously can't be happening," Newcomb said, per Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports South. "I feel bad about it. I don't mean to offend anybody. I definitely regret it."

Newcomb wasted no time addressing the old tweets and explained his decision to discuss them in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's contest.

"I felt that it would be good to address it right away and just let people know that I meant nothing by it," he said, per Wingert. "I didn't mean to offend anybody and I'll make sure it doesn't happen again. I'll be smarter."

Wingert added more from Newcomb:

The Braves also released a statement on the situation:

This comes after Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader made a number of headlines when old tweets including racist and homophobic language were discovered during the All-Star Game.

While Milwaukee fans gave Hader a standing ovation during his next appearance at home, San Francisco Giants fans at AT&T Park booed him during his first road appearance after the tweets resurfaced.

Hader was not suspended, although he was ordered to go through sensitivity training.

