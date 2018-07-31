MLB Trade Deadline: Live Grades for All the Biggest Trades

MLB Trade Deadline: Live Grades for All the Biggest TradesJuly 31, 2018
Post-All-Star Break: July 18-21
Los Angeles Dodgers Get: SS/3B Manny Machado
The Dodgers became an obvious fit for Machado the moment star shortstop Corey Seager was lost for the year to Tommy John surgery. They did have to give up five players to get him, which is a big price for a mere rental. However, they got to keep Walker Buehler, Alex Verdugo and Keibert Ruiz, and their quest to win the National League West gained a four-time All-Star with a .950 OPS.
Grade: A
Baltimore Orioles Get: OF Yusniel Diaz, RHPs Dean Kremer and Zach Pop, INFs Rylan Bannon and Breyvic Valera
Though Diaz wasn't Los Angeles' best prospect, he now ranks as Baltimore's No. 1 prospect at MLB.com. Kremer (No. 13), Bannon (No. 20) and Pop (No. 24) also check in among the organization's best prospects. This was a much-needed shot in the arm for what had been a weak farm system.
Grade: B+
Cleveland Indians Get: LHP Brad Hand and RHP Adam Cimber
To fix their ailing bullpen, the Indians plucked the best (Hand) and arguably second-best (Cimber) relievers from the Padres bullpen. To boot, both will stay in Cleveland well beyond 2018. Given that it's very much a win-now team, this is enough justification for surrendering its best prospect.
Grade: A-
San Diego Padres Get: C Francisco Mejia
Because the Padres already have Austin Hedges and his spectacular defense behind the plate, they really didn't need Mejia. But when you have a chance to acquire the best catching prospect in baseball, you take it. Besides, Mejia's future may lie in a corner outfield spot.
Grade: B+
Oakland Athletics Get: RHP Jeurys Familia
Oakland's trade for Familia isn't going to stop the revolving door in its starting rotation. But in tandem with Lou Trivino and Blake Treinen, the 2016 All-Star will help pick up the slack for the Athletics' lackluster starting pitching. Plus, the A's gave up little to rent him.
Grade: B
New York Mets Get: RHP Bobby Wahl, 3B Will Toffey and international bonus pool money
Neither Wahl nor Toffey is a standout prospect, so a Mets farm system that was already weak didn't get a boost in this trade. Perhaps the international bonus money will prove to be a key in the long run. But for now, it looks like the Mets didn't do much besides dump Familia's $7.9 million salary.
Grade: D
Pre-Deadline Week: July 22-26
New York Yankees Get: LHP Zach Britton
Britton was baseball's most dominant reliever from 2014 to 2016, and he's been regaining velocity on his sinker following his return from a ruptured Achilles tendon. If that holds, New York's superbullpen shall become a super-duperbullpen just in time for October. It also didn't cost it any elite prospects to rent him from Baltimore.
Grade: B+
Baltimore Orioles Get: RHPs Dillon Tate and Cody Carroll and LHP Josh Rogers
Tate's inability to stay healthy is a red flag, but he's a 2015 first-round pick who's pitched well over the last two seasons. Carroll and Rogers are lesser pieces, but the former has a huge fastball that plays well in relief. In all, not a bad return for a past-his-prime rental.
Grade: B
Boston Red Sox Get: RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Eovaldi slid into a rotation that had been thinned by injuries. And the Red Sox rented a guy who's been getting good results out of a big arm and a revamped pitch mix. Put simply, he can help them win their fourth World Series since 2004.
Grade: B+
Tampa Bay Rays Get: LHP Jalen Beeks
Though Beeks has gotten lit up by major league hitting, he's not to be taken lightly. He struck out 117 batters in just 87.1 innings for Triple-A Pawtucket before moving to the Rays. That speaks to how well he uses his unspectacular stuff, and the Rays are just the team to get creative with his role.
Grade: B
Milwaukee Brewers Get: RHP Joakim Soria and cash
The Brewers bullpen had been a huge strength, but it hit a wall with a 5.15 ERA over the last 30 days. Enter Soria, who had a 2.56 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in Chicago. He'll help get things on track again, and it cost Milwaukee none of its top prospects to rent him.
Grade: A
Chicago White Sox Get: LHP Kodi Medeiros and RHP Wilber Perez
If nothing else, the White Sox did better in this deal than the Mets did in the Familia deal. Medeiros is a 2014 first-round pick who's been salvaging some lost value in 2018. Even if starting doesn't work out, he has the goods to be a quality left-handed reliever.
Grade: B-
New York Yankees Get: LHP J.A. Happ
Contrary to Britton, Happ is a fix for what had been the Yankees' biggest need. Though he hit a wall before the trade, he still made his first All-Star team. He also has a 3.32 ERA over his last 89 starts. Like in the Britton trade, the Yankees didn't have to surrender any top prospects to rent Happ.
Grade: A
Toronto Blue Jays Get: INF Brandon Drury and OF Billy McKinney
Though the Blue Jays didn't turn Happ into elite prospects, that may not have been their intent. What they did instead was get two guys they can use right away. Drury is a talented infielder who's still only 25. McKinney is only 23, and he has power to put to use at multiple positions. These guys can only help Toronto rebound in 2019.
Grade: B
Pre-Deadline Weekend: July 27-29
Chicago Cubs Get: LHP Cole Hamels and cash
Getting a four-time All-Star and the 2008 World Series MVP is a heck of a way to solve a back-end rotation problem. Granted, Hamels has mostly looked past his prime over the last two years. But between his rising velocity and low contact rate, there's hope he'll be rejuvenated in the National League. The Cubs also gave up nothing of consequence to get him.
Grade: B+
Texas Rangers Get: RHP Eddie Butler and RHP Rollie Lacy
Taking a flier on Butler, a former top prospect, didn't pay dividends for the Cubs. It probably won't for the Rangers either. And while Lacy has been making waves in the low minors this year, he's already 23 years old. So, this looks like little more than a salary dump for Texas.
Grade: C
Arizona Diamondbacks Get: 3B Eduardo Escobar
The Diamondbacks needed an infield upgrade even before Jake Lamb suffered another shoulder injury. Escobar is the best guy they could have asked for. He has a versatile glove and a bat that produced an .852 OPS and 55 extra-base hits in Minnesota. And it cost Arizona little to rent him.
Grade: A
Minnesota Twins Get: RHP Jhoan Duran and OFs Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad
This was an odd trade for the Twins, as three guys who are all in the low minors isn't going to help them bounce back in 2019. Still, there's some upside. Duran has a good arm and a projectable 6'5" frame, and Maciel can run and hit (albeit not for power).
Grade: B-
Philadelphia Phillies Get: 2B/SS Asdrubal Cabrera
The Phillies aren't going to get good defense out of Cabrera at shortstop, but they'll live with it if he hits. The .817 OPS he had for the Mets is way better than the .613 OPS the Phillies have gotten out of their shortstops so far. And it only cost Philadelphia an expendable prospect to rent Cabrera.
Grade: B
New York Mets Get: RHP Franklyn Kilome
Contrary to what the Mets got for Familia, Kilome is a legit prospect. Though it doesn't show in his 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the minors, he has a big arm attached to his 6'6" frame. The Mets will be celebrating this trade for years if they can unlock Kilome's potential and use it to beat up on a National League East rival.
Grade: B+
Houston Astros Get: RHP Ryan Pressly
After missing out on Britton, this was a case of the Astros going off the board for a late-innings reliever. Pressly doesn't have much name value, but he did have a 3.40 ERA and 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings in Minnesota. He can get even better if the Astros maximize his talent for spin and not just in 2018. He's around through 2019.
Grade: A
Minnesota Twins Get: RHP Jorge Alcala and OF Gilberto Celestino
Though neither Alcala nor Celestino is a blue chip in his own right, together they're a solid return for a year-and-a-half of Pressly. Alcala has a hard fastball to guide his way. Celestino doesn't have much power, but he can hit, run and field.
Grade: B
Milwaukee Brewers Get: 3B Mike Moustakas
Moustakas has been just OK since a hot start, yet he still had a .778 OPS and 20 homers at the time of this trade. This after he hit 38 homers in 2017. The real issue is that he's bumping Travis Shaw from third base to second base. That's a downgrade in a vacuum, and Shaw's lack of experience at second base could further hurt the Brewers.
Grade: C+
Kansas City Royals Get: OF Brett Phillips and RHP Jorge Lopez
Rather than go for the top prospects in the Milwaukee system, Kansas City went for two plug-and-play prospects. Phillips is more glove than bat at this point, and Lopez has a classic relief profile: big arm but small control. Both of them are projects for the Royals to work on.
Grade: C-
Atlanta Braves Get: RHP Brad Brach
With this trade coming on the heels of the team's lesser deal for Jonny Venters, the Braves effectively patched their beleaguered bullpen. Brach has had a rough season, but he was an All-Star in 2016, and he's been adding velocity over time this season. Plus, he cost next to nothing to rent.
Grade: B
Baltimore Orioles Get: International bonus pool money
Given how much Brach's stock had been damaged, this might have been the most the Orioles could get for him. It's also an encouraging play, as it indicates Baltimore is prepared to end its frustrating unwillingness to engage on the international market.
Grade: B+
Pre-Deadline Day: July 30
Houston Astros Get: RHP Roberto Osuna
Sans context, this trade was a huge score for the Astros. They turned valuable yet spare parts into one of MLB's most dominant relievers since 2015. Osuna is also just 23 years old and controlled through 2020.
Osuna, however, hasn't pitched since May 6 because of a 75-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy, and a criminal case is ongoing. On the field, rust could be an issue after he returns to the mound. Off the field, this trade is bound to haunt the Astros beyond 2018.
Grade: C-
Toronto Blue Jays Get: RHPs Ken Giles, David Paulino and Hector Perez
The Blue Jays turned a toxic asset into pieces they can use. Though his tendency for meltdowns earned him a demotion, Giles still has a high-powered arm that Toronto will control through 2020. Paulino was one of Houston's top prospects before he was suspended for a positive performance-enhancing drugs test in 2017. Since he already has the stuff, Perez is just improved control away from taking off.
Grade: A
New York Yankees Get: RHP Lance Lynn and cash
Lynn is stepping into the roster spot vacated by Adam Warren, who was sent to the Seattle Mariners in a lesser deal. Though the Yankees gave up little to make this happen, it's hard to see the logic. Lynn has struggled with a 5.10 ERA, and he's slated to be a sixth wheel in the Yankees rotation. Unless another move is forthcoming, this one doesn't make a ton of sense.
Grade: D
Minnesota Twins Get: 1B/OF Tyler Austin and RHP Luis Rijo
Austin is basically a Quadruple-A platoon hitter. Rijo is more interesting, as he's a 19-year-old who's teased excellent control (1.0 walk per nine innings) in the minors. The Twins also saved about $2 million. All told, not a bad haul for a guy who had little trade value.
Grade: B
Atlanta Braves Get: LF Adam Duvall
Though their bullpen took precedence, the Braves couldn't neglect an offense that's been getting colder with each passing month. Duvall can help. He slammed 64 home runs across 2016 and 2017, and he's continued to make frequent hard contact in 2018. He also rates as an excellent left fielder, though it remains to be seen how the Braves will mix and match him with Ronald Acuna Jr.
Grade: B
Cincinnati Reds Get: OF Preston Tucker and RHPs Matt Wisler and Lucas Sims
This return would have looked amazing in 2015, when Wisler and Sims were top pitching prospects and Tucker was a rising young slugger. In 2018, however, all three guys are post-hype upside plays. They still have youth and controllability, though, so the Reds could have done worse for a diminished trade chip like Duvall.
Grade: B
Boston Red Sox Get: 2B Ian Kinsler and cash
Brian Dozier is the best second baseman the Red Sox could have gotten to fill in for the injured Dustin Pedroia. But as a Plan B goes, Kinsler is solid. The 36-year-old is still an excellent defender, and he's been looking more like his old offensive self with each new month. It only cost Boston a few million bucks and a couple of non-prospects to rent him.
Grade: B+
Los Angeles Angels Get: LHP Williams Jerez and RHP Ty Buttrey
The Angels got some payroll relief and two guys who are basically non-prospects yet who are also practically MLB-ready relievers. That's not a steal, but they could be glad to have Jerez and Buttrey if they trade their best relievers before Tuesday's deadline.
Grade: B-
Pittsburgh Pirates Get: RHP Keone Kela
Kela has had ups and downs both on and off the mound, but the Pirates are still getting a 25-year-old with a big arm. He'll fit right in with a bullpen that co-leads MLB in average fastball velocity. If he doesn't help the Pirates make it to October this year, oh well. He'll be under their control through 2021.
Grade: A-
Texas Rangers Get: LHP Taylor Hearn and players to be named later
Even without knowing the other players involved, this deal also looks solid for Texas. Hearn is a 23-year-old lefty with a fastball that reaches the upper 90s. He has other things he needs to iron out if he wants to be a successful starter. But worse comes to worst, he can be a shutdown lefty reliever.
Grade: A-