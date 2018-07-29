Jerry Lawler's Son and Former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher Dies at 46

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Brian Christopher Lawler, son of WWE legend Jerry Lawler, died, WWE confirmed Sunday.

TMZ Sports reported Lawler, who wrestled in WWE as Brian Christopher, had been placed on life support after hanging himself in his jail cell. He had been arrested earlier in the month on charges of DUI and evading arrest in Tennessee.

Lawler wrestled for a number of different independent promotions, most notably the United States Wrestling Association in Memphis, Tennessee, but most fans remember him for his run in the WWF.

The 46-year-old was one-half of the tag team Too Cool alongside Scotty 2 Hotty, with Rikishi joining the group later on.

Lawler and Scotty 2 Hotty became the WWF tag team champions on May 29, 2000, when they defeated Edge and Christian on Raw. They held the titles for 27 days before losing them back to Edge and Christian at the 2000 King of the Ring.

The WWF released Lawler in 2001, and he made sporadic appearances on WWE television in subsequent years. In the buildup to Jerry Lawler's match against Michael Cole at WrestleMania XXVII in 2011, he returned to confront his father:

Lawler reunited with Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty for an old-school edition of Raw on Jan. 6, 2014 and defeated 3MB. He then tagged with Scotty 2 Hotty in a losing effort against The Ascension at NXT Arrival on Feb. 27, 2014.

Too Cool was one of the most popular tag teams during the WWF's Attitude Era, so Lawler will always be remembered fondly among a generation of wrestling fans.