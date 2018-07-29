WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff Dies at 70

WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff Dies at 70July 29, 2018
WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff died, the company announced Sunday.
He was 70.
"MY BEST FRIEND. MY PARTNER. MY BROTHER. WE GET MORE HEAT THAN ANYONE ON EARTH. I TRUST HIM WITH MY LIFE. HE TAKE CARE OF ME WHEN I WAS DOWN. I MISS YOU FOREVER," The Iron Sheik, Volkoff's longtime tag team partner, said on Twitter.
Volkoff began wrestling in 1967 and embarked on a career that lasted nearly 40 years. He spent the bulk of his time in the WWF and World Wide Wrestling Federation, Vince McMahon Sr.'s precursor to the WWF. He also spent time with the American Wrestling Association in the 1970s.
Volkoff and The Sheik were one of the premier heel tag teams of the 1980s under the management of Classy Freddie Blassie. The pair won the WWF Tag Team Championship once before breaking up.
Volkoff later teamed with Boris Zukhov as part of The Bolsheviks for the remainder of the 1980s before leaving the company in 1990. He briefly returned in 1994 and 1995 as a member of the Million Dollar Corporation before retiring.
A number of people within the wrestling community expressed their condolences on Twitter:
Tommy Dreamer @THETOMMYDREAMER
Sad to hear the passing of @WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff Celebrate his life Watch his greatness on @WWENetwork and all please rise as he sings the Russian National Anthem https://t.co/0m5US6D0tw
Nattie @NatbyNature
I always loved our conversations backstage ... Nikolai Volkoff was so special to my dad and the entire Hart family. We will miss you, Nikolai. My thoughts and condolences go out to Nikolai’s family. 🙏 https://t.co/WfMd4FDowb
Frankie Kazarian @FrankieKazarian
RIP Nikolai Volkoff. One of our industries great characters. One of the first action figures I had as a child. As much as I enjoyed his singing of the Russian National Anthem, I will always be a Cara Mia guy. Godspeed.
James Ellsworth @realellsworth
I did many road trips with Nikolai Volkoff. As we only lived 15 minutes from each other. I learned so much from him. He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. I’ll miss him dearly #RIPNikolaiVolkoff https://t.co/lJG2h01Lto
Volkoff's last WWE appearance was in 2014 during an episode of Raw.
