TMZ: Robert Griffin III Selling Mansion in Texas for $2.6M

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III throws a pass during an NFL football organized team activity at the team's headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

If you're in the market for a mansion in the Houston area and have about $2.6 million in your budget, Robert Griffin III's house is up for sale, according to TMZ Sports.

The house, located on Lake Conroe, includes seven bedrooms, seven baths and is "totally tricked out with a game room, theater, wine grotto and wet bar, pool with a swim-up bar and a private dock."

You can see the digs for yourself below:

Griffin, meanwhile, is plying his trade in Baltimore as a backup. Joe Flacco remains the starter, while rookie Lamar Jackson is likely to see snaps in the team's offense as well.

