Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Wins U.S. Classic After Nearly 2-Year Break

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Simone Biles didn't waste time getting back into the swing of things with a victory at the United States Classic on Saturday night.

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN), Biles won the all-around competition with score of 58.700 and posted the top score in the floor exercise, vault and balance beam.

It wasn't a completely smooth return for Biles. She had to hop off the uneven bars momentarily after losing momentum during her routine.

Despite that brief hiccup, the 21-year-old had no problems putting it out of her memory when she got to the balance beam:

Per Balance Beam Situation, Biles' all-around score is the best by anyone in official competition since she posted a 62.366 to win the individual gold medal at the 2016 Olympics.

This marked Biles' first competitive event since winning five medals, including four golds, in Rio de Janeiro. She is preparing to make a return to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.