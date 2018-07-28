Tom Brady Declines Comment on Julian Edelman Suspension, Alex Guerrero Link

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2018

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Julian Edelman #11 talks to Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in the second half against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

While some have attempted to connect New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman's suspension to trainer Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady isn't getting into that mess.

Brady declined to comment when asked Saturday if it was fair for people to link Guerrero to the matter, as shown by CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia:

Edelman, who missed the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL during the preseason, was suspended for four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Edelman appealed the suspension by arguing mistakes were made in the testing and other processes, but his ban was upheld.

Guerrero himself was quick to deny any involvement in the failed drug tests, per NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran:

Brady has worked with Guerrero ever since he tore his ACL back in 2008. And while their TB12 method has helped the 40-year-old quarterback stay healthy through the years, Patriots coach Bill Belichick implemented new rules for Guerrero this past season.

The trainer was no longer allowed to be on the sidelines during games or on the team plane, and Brady was the only player he was allowed to treat at Gillette Stadium.

Guerrero is known for his unconventional methods, with Edelman going as far as to call him "Mr. Miyagi" in April. 

Edelman, of course, has become one of Brady's favorite targets through the years. The 5'10", 200-pound wideout has hauled in 425 catches for 4,540 yards and 24 touchdowns in eight seasons of action.

Related

    Report: Ridley Leaves Practice with Apparent Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Ridley Leaves Practice with Apparent Injury

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Edelman Takes Accountability for Suspension

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Edelman Takes Accountability for Suspension

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Injury Curse Bites Chargers Again

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Injury Curse Bites Chargers Again

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Perry: Tom Brady's Looking a Little Rusty So Far

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Perry: Tom Brady's Looking a Little Rusty So Far

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston