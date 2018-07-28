Tom Brady Declines Comment on Julian Edelman Suspension, Alex Guerrero Link

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

While some have attempted to connect New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman's suspension to trainer Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady isn't getting into that mess.

Brady declined to comment when asked Saturday if it was fair for people to link Guerrero to the matter, as shown by CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia:

Edelman, who missed the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL during the preseason, was suspended for four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Edelman appealed the suspension by arguing mistakes were made in the testing and other processes, but his ban was upheld.

Guerrero himself was quick to deny any involvement in the failed drug tests, per NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran:

Brady has worked with Guerrero ever since he tore his ACL back in 2008. And while their TB12 method has helped the 40-year-old quarterback stay healthy through the years, Patriots coach Bill Belichick implemented new rules for Guerrero this past season.

The trainer was no longer allowed to be on the sidelines during games or on the team plane, and Brady was the only player he was allowed to treat at Gillette Stadium.

Guerrero is known for his unconventional methods, with Edelman going as far as to call him "Mr. Miyagi" in April.

Edelman, of course, has become one of Brady's favorite targets through the years. The 5'10", 200-pound wideout has hauled in 425 catches for 4,540 yards and 24 touchdowns in eight seasons of action.