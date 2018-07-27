Bryce Harper Trade Rumors: Dodgers Have Called About Nationals Star

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

MIAMI, FL - JULY 26: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals in the dugout before the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on July 26, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly "checked in" on the availability of Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in advance of Major League Baseball's non-waiver trade deadline Tuesday.

According to NBC LA's Michael J. Duarte, the Nationals "are still undecided on if they want to sell, but if they do, L.A. is a likely destination."

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported Thursday that the Nationals "have started discussions with teams to gauge interest if they decide to sell." According to Passan, impending free-agent relievers Kelvin Herrera, Shawn Kelley and Ryan Madson have been "of particular interest." 

If the Nationals opt to sella decision that will be made by the end of the weekend, per Passan—Harper would undoubtedly cost inquiring teams a king's ransom despite his lackluster consistency. 

Through 437 plate appearances this year, the 2015 National League MVP has slashed .216/.364/.476 with 25 home runs, 60 RBI, 113 strikeouts and 81 walks.  

The Dodgers, who currently lead the NL West at 57-46, already made a major splash this summer by swinging a deal for contract-year shortstop Manny Machado. 

