LeBron James Regrets Giving Son Bronny His Name

LeBron James' vast accomplishments as an NBA player and entrepreneur have given him regrets about passing his name on to his oldest son.

In a clip from the upcoming series The Shop, James explained that naming his 14-year-old son LeBron James Jr. was a choice he originally made because his father wasn't around when he grew up:

LeBron James Jr., who also goes by Bronny, has followed in his father's footsteps. His AAU team cruised to a 66-18 victory in its game Wednesday with his dad, Chris Paul and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue in attendance.

Not bad for a young man who is growing up in the shadow of the best NBA player of his generation.