LeBron James' Talk Show 'The Shop' Picked Up by HBO

LeBron James just joined the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, but he is already fully immersed in Hollywood life.

According to Marisa Guthrie of the Hollywood Reporter, the NBA star's talk show, The Shop, was picked up by HBO with several episodes on the horizon. The first episode has already been shot and will debut Aug. 28 at 11 p.m. on HBO.

The show—which features discussions among various public figures with a barbershop as a backdrop—first debuted in 2016 and has had a few online episodes for UNINTERRUPTED:

"This show is real, it's candid and it's the essence of conversation," James said. "And we know with social media and text being the way people communicate, the form of conversation, actually talking, is kind of lost art."

He showed he isn't afraid to touch on personal topics, either, and even discussed his son, LeBron James Jr.:

In the first HBO episode, James and his business partner Maverick Carter will interview several notable athletes like Draymond Green, Odell Beckham Jr., Candace Parker and Alvin Kamara, as well as celebrities Snoop Dogg and Jon Stewart.