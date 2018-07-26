Yankees Trade Rumors: Brandon Drury Could Be Part of Potential J.A. Happ Deal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

New York Yankees' Brandon Drury (29) walks off the field after batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

If the New York Yankees are able to strike a deal for J.A. Happ, veteran utilityman Brandon Drury could be included in the package.

Per Fancred's Jon Heyman, Drury could be one of two players the Yankees send to the Toronto Blue Jays for Happ if the two sides reach a trade agreement. 

    

