Tyler Eifert Carted Off After Suffering Gruesome Ankle Injury vs. Falcons

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was carted off Sunday after suffering a gruesome ankle injury against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed word of the injury, noting it appeared "very serious."

Eifert had four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown at the time of the injury.

The 28-year-old has been plagued by injuries in his career, namely to his back. In his first five seasons, he missed 41 of a possible 80 games, playing in just one game in 2014 and two in 2017. When healthy, he's been a dangerous red-zone threat, registering 20 touchdowns in those first five campaigns.

But there were questions coming into the season about whether Eifert would be fit, as he started training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He eventually returned to action, although his current injury is just the latest chapter in a novel's worth of trips to the sideline.

Without Eifert, the Bengals lose a major contributor at tight end and arguably their most consistent producer in the red zone.

While he's sidelined, C.J. Uzomah should assume starting duties, while the Bengals will lean more heavily on players such as A.J. Green and Giovani Bernard in the pass game.