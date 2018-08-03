Roger Federer Net Worth: Breaking Down Career Earnings, Sponsorships and More

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

Roger Federer is the greatest male tennis player in the history of the sport, and that success has made the superstar a wealthy athlete.

From his record total of prize money earned to a vast endorsement profile, Federer is charging toward $1 billion in total career earnings. Thanks to a recent sponsorship, the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will surpass the mark, too.

But how has Federer accrued his fortune? We'll break it down for you, starting with his tennis winnings.

Career Earnings

To date, Federer has earned more than $5 million during the 2018 ATP season. The majority of that total was the result of winning the Australian Open, which paid him roughly $3 million.

Additionally, 2017 was the most profitable year of Federer's playing career. He earned more than $13 million, via Tennis Connected, which is the seventh-highest amount of prize money for a single season in ATP history.

Since Federer has captured 20 Grand Slam singles titles, it should come as no surprise he's crested the nine-figure mark in prize money for his career. In July, Forbes put the number at $116 million. Though Novak Djokovic could soon surpass Federer, the Swiss star holds the all-time record.

Besides, Federer's on-court excellence has resulted in significantly larger checks via off-court sources.

Sponsorships

Federer's endorsement profile is impressive and expansive. The most notable companies are luxury brands Mercedes-Benz and Rolex.

In 2017, he added pasta behemoth Barilla to the fold. Per Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, the contract could be worth as much as $40 million. Federer has since appeared in several commercials.

Throughout his career, Federer has been involved with Credit Suisse, apparel giant Nike, racket provider Wilson, chocolatier Lindt and winery Moet & Chandon. His sponsorships also include Jura, NetJets, Sunrise and Uniqlo.

Federer recently left Nike in favor of Uniqlo, and it's easy to understand why. According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, the "unprecedented" deal is worth $300 million over 10 years and will be paid regardless of whether Federer is still playing.

While he's earned approximately $600 million in endorsements so far, that number should top $1 billion within the next decade.

Net Worth and More

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Federer's fortune is an estimated $450 million—the 14th-highest in the athletes category.

But he's also a giver.

The Roger Federer Foundation—which he started as a 22-year-old—has raised more than $40 million and led to the education of nearly 1 million children in poverty. The programs are focused on southern Africa and his native Switzerland.

Federer has participated in several exhibition matches for charity. He's raised money to support relief efforts after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, the 2010 Haiti earthquake and Queensland floods in 2010.

The recent doubles match with billionaire teammate Bill Gates at "Match For Africa 5: Silicon Valley" raised over $2.5 million for Federer's foundation, per John Berkok of Tennis.com.

