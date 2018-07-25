Jimmy Garoppolo on Reaction to Porn Star Kiara Mia Date: 'Learning Experience'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

After spending nearly four years as a backup, Jimmy Garoppolo is now the undisputed starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers going into 2018. With it comes expectations on and off the field, which he has learned in the past few weeks.

The quarterback went on a date with adult film star Kiara Mira, but he was surprised by the reaction from the public and called it a "learning experience," via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group:

"Life is different now," he said about being in the spotlight.

While his date had nothing to do with football, there was some backlash about how he should carry himself as a franchise quarterback, including from Britt McHenry of Fox5 DC:

He also made headlines when he discussed wanting to start over Tom Brady when he was with the New England Patriots.

"Naturally, you're the rookie and he's the veteran, but you have to have that mindset, that you want to be the starter," he told Bleacher Report's Joon Lee as part of the B/R Power 50.

While Garopollo only has seven career starts in four NFL seasons, he gained a lot of attention with his play at the end of last year. He then signed a $137.5 million deal in February, making him the league's highest-paid player at the time.

He has an opportunity to become a household name over the course of the 2018 season, but with it clearly comes extra scrutiny both on and off the field.