Antonio Brown Flies into Steelers Training Camp in Helicopter

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown knows how to make an entrance.

Brown arrived Wednesday for Steelers training camp via helicopter:

Brown also shared his view as he touched down:

The four-time All-Pro will be the envy of his teammates, who had to battle any traffic en route to Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

This isn't the first time Brown turned his arrival into a spectacle, either. He showed up in 2016 in a Steelers-themed Rolls Royce before appearing in a different Rolls Royce in 2017, complete with his own chauffeur. 

After chartering a helicopter Wednesday, though, Brown is setting the bar high for his next publicity stunt at training camp 2019.

