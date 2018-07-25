Antonio Brown Flies into Steelers Training Camp in Helicopter

Antonio Brown Flies into Steelers Training Camp in HelicopterJuly 25, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown knows how to make an entrance.
Brown arrived Wednesday for Steelers training camp via helicopter:
Sean Gentille @seangentille
Here is Antonio Brown landing in a helicopter. He is taking his time getting out. https://t.co/DbzGsUy2mV
Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala
Antonio Brown said he didn’t bring any teammates on the #helicopter b/c “It’s a family event for me.” (For the record, he said no one was scared.) https://t.co/Kz0u2YIv6O
Brown also shared his view as he touched down:
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Antonio Brown touching down to training camp 🚁 (via @AB84) https://t.co/aS55QZguil
The four-time All-Pro will be the envy of his teammates, who had to battle any traffic en route to Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
This isn't the first time Brown turned his arrival into a spectacle, either. He showed up in 2016 in a Steelers-themed Rolls Royce before appearing in a different Rolls Royce in 2017, complete with his own chauffeur.
After chartering a helicopter Wednesday, though, Brown is setting the bar high for his next publicity stunt at training camp 2019.
Steelers Defend Tomlin Against Harrison's Criticism