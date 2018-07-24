Maine Football Player Darius Minor Dies at Age 18 After Workout

David Richard/Associated Press

University of Maine defensive back Darius Minor died during a preseason workout Tuesday at the age of 18, the school announced.

According to the school's release, Minor was participating in the third week of Maine's freshman offseason program when he collapsed 15 minutes into a "supervised light workout." Team training staff and emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate him.

"The Athletics Department, our student-athletes and the entire campus mourn the loss of this bright and promising member of our community. We ask all to keep him, his family and his friends in your thoughts," University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

"Words cannot express the grief we have following this tragic loss," Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darius' family and friends during this terrible time."

Minor, who hailed from Locust Grove, Virginia, earned All-Central Virginia honors in 2017 as both a wide receiver and defensive back at Orange County High School.