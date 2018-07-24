2018 World Series Odds Update: Astros Back as the Betting Favorites

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Houston Astros may not have the best record in baseball, but they have the confidence that they match up well with any team, including the MLB-leading Boston Red Sox, who lost to the Astros last year en route to their World Series title.

The Astros defeated the Red Sox 3-1 in last year's American League Division Series, and they are the top two favorites to win it all this season on the 2018 World Series odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Houston and Boston seem to be on a collision course for a rematch in the AL Championship Series at +425 (bet $100 to win $425) and +475 to win the World Series, respectively, but both of them must still find a way to get past a few other top contenders in their league this year first.

The New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners are the three teams to watch the rest of the way in the AL that could challenge the Astros and Red Sox, although only two of them have any real value to win the World Series right now.

The Indians own the biggest division lead of any team in the AL, and they are listed at +1400 to win the World Series. The Yankees are a near-lock to finish as the top Wild Card team at worst, and they are the +500 co-third choice to win it all, providing little value at this point. The Mariners are +2500 as the likely second Wild Card team.

Meanwhile, the National League's best team looks to be the Los Angeles Dodgers after they traded for slugger Manny Machado. The Dodgers are the other co-third choice at +500 on the odds to win the World Series as the NL West leaders and defending league champs.

Los Angeles has faced the Chicago Cubs in the NLCS each of the past two years, and they could meet again this postseason. The Cubs are the fifth choice to win their second World Series in three years at +650 but will need to solve some pitching issues ahead of next Tuesday's MLB trade deadline if they are going to be considered a serious threat again.

