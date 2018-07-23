Gary Sanchez's Lack of Hustle Costs Yankees Potential Tying Run in Loss vs. Rays

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

ST PETERSBURG, FL - JULY 24: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 24, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The New York Yankees would have tied Monday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the top of the ninth inning, had catcher Gary Sanchez hustled out of the box on his game-ending ground ball.

As YES Network shared, Sanchez hit a ground ball with the bases loaded and two outs and the Yankees trailing 7-6 in the final frame at Tropicana Field. It appeared as if Tampa Bay would earn the force out at second, but the shifted defense allowed the runner to beat the throw before Willy Adames fired to first to retire the slow-running Sanchez.

Chris Rose of MLB Network reacted to the sequence:

It wasn't the only moment that Sanchez's lack of hustle that cost the Yankees during Monday's contest.

Jake Bauers scored the opening run in the first inning on a passed ball from Sanchez, which was a head-turning development because he started the play on second base. According to NorthJersey (h/t USA Today), Yankees ace Luis Severino engaged in "a heated conversation" with Sanchez after the play.

MLB Network's Robert Flores called it a "bad look" for the Yankees catcher as he jogged to the passed ball.

It wouldn't be the last bad look for Sanchez during Monday's loss.

