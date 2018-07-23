Cardinals' Daniel Poncedeleon Tosses 7 No-Hit Innings in MLB Debut vs. Reds

Gary Landers/Associated Press

His St. Louis Cardinals lost Monday's game to the Cincinnati Reds 2-1, but right-handed pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon had a memorable major league debut.

The 26-year-old didn't allow a single hit through seven innings, although he was pulled from the game before the eighth after throwing 116 pitches. Cincinnati rallied to win with two runs in the ninth off closer Bud Norris, the last of which scored on a single up the middle by Dilson Herrera.

While the Reds earned the victory, the story was Poncedeleon and his incredible performance, especially in the context of his journey to the major leagues.

Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports detailed the frightening injury he suffered while pitching for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds on May 9, 2017. Then-Chicago Cubs prospect Victor Caratini hit a screaming line drive off Poncedeleon's head, and the pitcher suffered a fracture and epidural hematoma (bleeding in his brain).

He underwent emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on the brain and needed months of rehab before returning to the diamond.

"I don't know if words can describe that. Talk about magical," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said after Monday's contest, per ESPN.com. "What he dealt with, what he has come back from, making his MLB debut, throwing seven innings without giving up a hit—that's what's magical about this game and special about this game is stories like that."

This was Poncedeleon's major league debut, but he has impressed for Memphis this season with a 9-3 record, 2.15 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 92 innings.

The Cardinals are sitting in fourth place in the National League Central behind the Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates, but if Monday's performance was any indication, Poncedeleon can help them attempt to close the gap.