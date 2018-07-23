Iowa DT Brady Reiff Arrested After Mistaking Police Car for Uber While Drunk

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff was arrested for public intoxication Saturday and didn't even cause the police officers to do much work in the process.

According to Kat Russell of the Gazette, the football player approached a University of Iowa police car and attempted to get in before asking the officers for a ride home. The police report states that Reiff believed the car was an Uber.

"He thought that was our job," the report stated, referring to giving him a ride home.

A breathalyzer test showed Reiff had a blood alcohol content of 0.204.

The 22-year-old is heading into his fourth year in the Iowa program. He redshirted in 2015 and played only one game in 2016, but he earned a bigger role last season with 13 tackles and an interception while appearing in eight games.

The South Dakota native is expected to play an even larger role in 2018 and was listed as a starter in the team's spring depth chart.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz already announced Reiff will be suspended for the team's season opener against Northern Illinois, according to Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register.