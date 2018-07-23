Report: Tim Tebow Will Have Surgery to Repair Hand Injury; Likely Out for Season

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tim Tebow's baseball season is likely over.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tebow "broke the hamate bone in his right hand swinging the bat this weekend." He is scheduled for surgery Tuesday and is likely out for the season, per Schefter.

The 30-year-old was hitting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBI in 84 games for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

Tebow's numbers were good enough to get him onto the Eastern League All-Star roster, and manager Warren Schaeffer of the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats told Zach Braziller of the New York Post that he was impressed with Tebow's development on the diamond:

"I saw him last year at [Single-A] Columbia. He's come a really long way. He's a tough out right now. We had a really tough time against Tim Tebow. He hits fastballs well. He's a strong kid. His approach has gotten a lot better. He's spitting on pitches now he wasn't early on this year. You can tell he works hard.

"Before, you could beat him with a lot of stuff. You beat him hard in, beat him soft away. He had a quite a few holes [in his swing] earlier on. Now the holes have gotten smaller and smaller."

Tebow played well enough that a September call-up to the majors wasn't out of the question. The Mets sit at 40-56, last place in the NL East and 14 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies, leaving them little chance of getting into the playoff conversation.

As the Mets played out the string in September, Tebow might have been a fun call-up for the team to generate some buzz late in the year. However, it appears that plan will be put on hold until next year.