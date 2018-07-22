Eddie Pepperell Was 'A Little Hungover' During Final Round of 2018 British Open

Jon Super/Associated Press

It turns out it's not only us amateurs who golf better with a little alcohol in our system.

Eddie Pepperell, whose four-under 67 was the best round Sunday at the 2018 Open Championship, said he was hungover while playing the round.

"I was a little hungover. I won't lie," Pepperell told reporters. "I had too much to drink last night. And I was so frustrated yesterday that today was really, I wouldn't say a write-off, but I didn't feel I was in the golf tournament. Whether I shot 69 or 73 today, it wouldn't have been heartbreaking. But as it happens, I shot 67. So, you know, it's a funny game."

Any fellow struggling golfer felt that quote in their soul.

You know what it's like. Play the front nine sober, because today is going to be "your day." Then the first shot goes flying into the woods, the second goes nine feet, and before you know it, you're cursing yourself for ever playing this wretched game.

Then, sweet release happens as you decide to calm your nerves at the turn with the help of a few adult beverages. Your muscles relax, and suddenly you're...well, you're still horrible but less so than you were on the front nine.

This is that but on a much, much bigger stage by someone who is actually good at golf. Pepperell's hungover 67 allowed him to finish in a tie for sixth place alongside Tiger Woods and Kevin Chappell three strokes off the lead.