Tiger Woods at British Open 2018: Live Updates for Final Holes

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2018

US golfer Tiger Woods plays his approach from the 6th fairway during his final round on day 4 of The 147th Open golf Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland on July 22, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is two shots off the lead at the British Open on Sunday with just the 18th hole remaining at Carnoustie.

A strong start saw the American take command of the leaderboard at the end of his front nine, but after picking up three shots at the 11th and 12th holes, he has slipped back.

Here's a breakdown of his scores on each hole:

  • 1. (Par 4): 4
  • 2. (Par 4): 4
  • 3. (Par 4): 4 
  • 4. (Par 4): 3
  • 5. (Par 4): 4
  • 6. (Par 5): 4
  • 7. (Par 4): 4
  • 8. (Par 3): 3
  • 9. (Par 4): 4
  • 10. (Par 4): 4
  • 11. (Par 4): 6
  • 12. (Par 4): 5
  • 13. (Par 3): 4
  • 14. (Par 5): 4
  • 15. (Par 4): 4
  • 16. (Par 3): 3
  • 17. (Par 4): 4
  • 18. (Par 4):

Birdies at the fourth and sixth marked a composed start for the 14-time major-winner, which propelled him to the summit of the leaderboard amid some difficulties for final pairing Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele:

However, a wobble at the 11th—where he hit a double-bogey after his shot hit a spectator—and a further dropped shot on the 12th saw him overtaken at the top of the leaderboard.

He bounced back with a third birdie at the 14th, leaving him two shots behind joint leaders Francesco Molinari and Schauffele:

At the 17th, he came within inches of chipping in for another:

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

