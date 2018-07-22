Bucs WR Mike Evans Donates $11K to Family of Shooting Victim Greg Hill

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans donated $11,000 to the family of Gregory Hill Jr., who was shot and killed by police in his garage in 2014, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

Evans' donation came after Hill's mother sued the two officers in the incident, Ken Mascara and Christopher Newman, for wrongful death, according to Kristine Phillips of the Washington Post.

In a bizarre decision, the jury hearing the lawsuit awarded just $4 dollars to Hill's family, determining that Mascara held one percent of blame in the incident and Hill was 99 percent at fault for his own death.

According to the Washington Post, the officers were called to the house by "parents picking their children up at the elementary school across the street from Hill’s home," who had complained that he was listening to "expletive-laden" music loudly in his garage. Hill was drunk, and the officers claimed that he pointed a gun at them. Hill's lawyer disputed that claim, noting that an unloaded gun was found in the back pocket of Hill's shorts.

In the wake of that verdict, a GoFundMe was established for the family that has raised nearly $100,000, including Evans' donation.