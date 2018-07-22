Josh Hader Cheered by Brewers Fans in 1st Appearance Since Racist Tweets Emerged

Morry Gash/Associated Press

In his first outing since old racist and homophobic tweets surfaced during Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader was cheered by the Miller Park crowd as he entered Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"It means a lot," Hader said, per ESPN.com's Bradford Doolittle. "Having Milwaukee's support, just knowing that they know my true character. Just forgiving me for my past, because that's not who I am today."

Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Hader issued a tearful apology to his Brewers teammates on Friday. His teammates have had his back over the past few days, even showing up to his press conference to show their support, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale:

Hader was not suspended for the tweets but will be required to undergo sensitivity training.

The 24-year-old has not hidden from the media in the wake of the controversy, owning up to it and admitting he made mistakes in the past. He further addressed the matter with reporters on Friday, via Haudricourt:

And while he received a round of applause from the home crowd, he understands fans on the road may not be as supportive.

"I'm not expecting that everybody is going to forgive me early," Hader said, via Doolittle. "But I just hope that people see my true character today, and I hope that I can show them that that's not who I was."

Hader was able to put his off-field issues to the side as he took the mound on Saturday. He was his usual dominant self, tossing two shutout innings while striking out four to help Milwaukee pull out a 4-2 victory.