Mexican League Umpires Suspended After Making Terrible Check Swing Call

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 15: A detailed backlit view of the first base bag during batting practice before the start of the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game against the Washington Nationals at Rogers Centre on June 15, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Two umpires in the Mexican Baseball League have been suspended for the remainder of this season for a terrible call during a game between Diablos Rojos del Mexico and the Algodoneros de Union Laguna on Tuesday. 

Per Deadspin's Tom Ley, umpires Ulises Dominguez Solis and Rodolfo Pastrana Tejeda combined to call a ball after the hitter clearly swung at a pitch in the first inning. 

Yahoo Sports' Chris Cwik noted two other umpires not involved in the call also received a warning from the league for not intervening when the check swing was called. 

