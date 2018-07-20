British Open 2018: Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner Lead After 2nd Round

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner battled through a rain-soaked second round at the Open Championship on Friday to take the lead into the weekend at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Through two rounds, there has been little separation near the top of the leaderboard. Not only is there a tie for first at the midway point in the tournament, but there are also 26 competitors within five strokes of the lead.

Below is a look at how things stand after Friday's action.

The Open Championship 2018 Leaderboard — Round 2

T1. Zach Johnson 67 (-6)

T1. Kevin Kisner 70 (-6)

T3. Tommy Fleetwood 65 (-5)

T3. Pat Perez 68 (-5)

T3. Xander Schauffele 66 (-5)

T6. Rory McIlroy 69 (-4)

T6. Erik van Rooyen 71 (-4)

T6. Matt Kuchar 68 (-4)

T6. Tony Finau 71 (-4)

T6. Zander Lombard 71 (-4)

Cut line is at +3

Full leaderboard can be viewed on the official website of the PGA Tour.

Recap

A handful of golfers decided not to wait for moving day to announce their presence at the tournament. Zach Johnson (67), Tommy Fleetwood (65) and Xander Schauffele (66) each made strong charges by shooting four under or better.

There were plenty of birdies among the trio (15), but Schauffele made a major move by nabbing an eagle on 14:

Reigning Open champion Jordan Spieth put the rest of the field on notice: He's not going down without a fight.

The 24-year-old American had an up-and-down first round Thursday, shooting three under on the first 14 holes of the course before shooting four over on the final four holes for a 72 for Day 1.

On Friday, he once again sailed through the front nine and had four birdies through the first 11 holes:

Unlike Thursday, though, he managed to get through holes 15 through 18 in good shape to stand at three-under for the tournament.

Spieth wasn't able to to take the lead into the clubhouse, but he did make up enough ground to put himself in a solid position to defend his title.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, overcame a rocky start to keep his tournament hopes alive. After bogeying two of the first three holes, he shot two under the rest of the way to keep himself above the cut line.

A pair of pars may not mean much to golf fans, but it is an encouraging sign for the 14-time major champ, as ESPN Stats and Info points out:

Rory McIlroy (69 in Round 2, four-under overall) and Rickie Fowler (69 in Round 2, three-under overall) also had strong showings Friday to climb the leaderboard.

While plenty of stars were able to find success on the course, the same can't be said for Dustin Johnson. After shooting five over in Round 1, the top-ranked golfer in the world struggled to find consistency Friday. He piled up five birdies, but he also had four bogeys and one double bogey.

As a result, Johnson joined unfortunate company:

For those who survived the cut, there are still two rounds to be played in Scotland. Nobody has grabbed a stranglehold of the tournament to this point, so the third major of the year is still up for grabs.