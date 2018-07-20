Michael Jordan's Father's Convicted Killer Files for Retrial with New Evidence

Sara D. Davis/Associated Press

Twenty-five years after the roadside murder of Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan, one of the men convicted is reportedly seeking a new trial.

Daniel Green and Larry Demery were both given life sentences for the July 22, 1993, murder, but Green and his defense team are now hoping a superior court judge will consider new evidence, according to the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer:

"Green's defense team hopes to present new evidence that they contend will show that the blood evidence and testimony were misrepresented at the original trial; that a bullet hole found in Jordan's shirt is suspect; and that there were failures by the prosecution to properly disclose information that would have connected the sheriff's drug-trafficking biological son to the investigation."

James Jordan was headed back from a funeral in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1993 when he was shot and killed after pulling off Highway 74 to take a nap, with his body found in a swamp 11 days later.

While Green believes he could clear his name, prosecutor Johnson Britt doesn't believe anything will change.

"I just think that's his personality," Britt told Wiederer. "He's never going to own up to what he did. He's never going to own up to what the jury said he did. He just won't accept it."

While Green admitted helping move the body to the swamp, he denies pulling the trigger or even being present for the murder.

"If you're innocent of something, it makes you want to keep fighting. Because you're really fighting for reality," Green said, per Wiederer. "If you know what reality is, you're trying to protect it. It's almost a matter of protecting your own sanity."

Green also sought a new trial back in 2010 as he believed mistakes had been made during the original investigation, as detailed by the Associated Press:

Being convicted as an accessory to murder would have carried a maximum 10-year sentence, per Wiederer. Instead, Green faces life behind bars.

Michael Jordan decided to retire in the months following the murder, announcing the decision after the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat.

Michael would later open up about his father's death to Oprah Winfrey:

Now, Green hopes the new evidence will be enough to get him a new trial.