Marc Gasol Helped Rescue Shipwrecked Woman Fleeing Africa in Mediterranean Sea

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol was part of a group that rescued a shipwrecked woman in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday.

According to Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports, the woman was fleeing Africa and was saved by Proactiva Open Arms, which is a Spanish activist group.

Gasol tweeted the following photo and message regarding the rescue effort:

Per Owens, Proactiva Open Arms also found the dead bodies of another woman and a toddler among the wreckage.

Proactiva Open Arms alleged that the Libyan Coast Guard destroyed the ship that contained the migrants.

According to the Associated Press (h/t NBC News), Libyan Coast Guard spokesman Ayoub Gassim said they stopped a boat carrying 158 passengers to provide aid and that "human traffickers" are to blame for the wreck.

Per Owens, Oscar Camps of Proactiva Open Arms countered that narrative: "The Libyan Coast Guard announced that it had intercepted a boat with 158 people on board and provided medical and humanitarian assistance. What they did not say was that they left two women and a child on board and sank the ship because they did not want to go on the Libyan patrol."

The 33-year-old Gasol is a Barcelona, Spain, native who has spent his entire 10-year NBA career with the Grizzlies.

