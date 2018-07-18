Alex Bregman Wins 2018 MLB All-Star Game MVP

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was named the 2018 MLB All-Star Game MVP after he smashed a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

A blast from teammate George Springer moments later gave the American League a two-run lead, and it held on for an 8-6 win, its sixth straight Midsummer Classic victory.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Bregman and Springer joined the Los Angeles Dodgers duo of Steve Garvey and Jimmy Wynn (1975) as the only sets of teammates to hit back-to-back home runs in All-Star Game history.

Bregman also became the first Astros player to snare the coveted hardware.

Incidentally, it was the second year in a row the All-Star Game MVP went yard in the 10th inning, A year ago, Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano ripped a solo shot into right field at Marlins Park off Wade Davis to hand the AL a 2-1 win.

Bregman, who entered the break hitting .288 with a career-high 20 home runs and 64 RBI, will try to keep things rolling into the fall as the Astros eye back-to-back titles.