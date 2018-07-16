Saints' Mitchell Loewen Helped Save Man from SUV That Fell Off Parking Structure

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Mitchell Loewen helped save a man from a car that fell from the fourth story of a parking garage Sunday, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reported Monday.

According to Triplett, Loewen was having a meal with his family at a restaurant in New Orleans when the incident occurred. He was the first person to approach the vehicle, with others joining in on the recovery effort.

"There were a bunch of people standing around, but not approaching the car and I was like 'What's up, let's help this guy,'" Loewen said, per NOLA.com's Marie Simoneaux. "I mean, obviously there was someone in there, I wasn't going to just stand by and watch. It was a life or death situation."

New Orleans Saints on NOLA.com shared an overhead view of the damage:

Loewen and the assembled group pushed the car back onto its tires. One person entered the car to report the driver was conscious, and Loewen proceeded to take the rear passenger door off its hinges and speak to the driver.

The driver remained in the vehicle until paramedics arrived and took him to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear, as is the cause of the crash.

Loewen, an undrafted free agent in 2016, is approaching his third season with the Saints. He made two appearances in 2017 before New Orleans placed him on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.