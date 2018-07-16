Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Indianapolis Announced as Final Four Host Sites

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NCAA announced four new host sites for upcoming Final Fours Monday, all of which are proven sites for the college basketball semifinals and finals:

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis has already played host to the Final Four twice, and it's set to host the 2021 event as well. The 2026 Final Four will be Indianapolis' ninth all time.

The other three championships will be at NRG Stadium in Houston (2023), University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (2024), and the Alamodome in San Antonio (2025).

The next four sites had already been announced, beginning with Minneapolis in 2019, Atlanta in 2020, Indianapolis in 2021 and New Orleans in 2022.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports provided his thoughts on the locations:

San Antonio hosted the most recent Final Four, which saw Villanova win its second title in the last three years. With the Final Four returning to San Antonio in 2025 and going to Houston in 2023, Texas will have hosted eight championships since 2004.

Meanwhile, Phoenix will try to expand on a rare trend after playing host to North Carolina's title run in 2017. That was the first time the Final Four had been hosted west of Texas since 1995.

Los Angeles was a finalist for a hosting spot in this period, along with Detroit and North Texas.