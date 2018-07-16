Carson Wentz Marries Girlfriend Maddie Oberg, Posts Photos on Twitter

Carson Wentz Marries Girlfriend Maddie Oberg, Posts Photos on TwitterJuly 16, 2018
Carson Wentz has earned the second ring of his NFL career.
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback wed girlfriend Maddie Oberg over the weekend, he announced on Twitter:
Carson Wentz @cj_wentz
Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife 🙌🏻 #WentzUponATime https://t.co/6N99DgQ3NV
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, former Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews and tight end Trey Burton were among the groomsmen, per CBS Philly.
Wentz, 25, announced his engagement in February. The announcement came two days after the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.
Wentz, who spent most of the regular season as an MVP candidate, sat out the game after suffering a seaso-ending knee injury.
