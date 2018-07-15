Stephen Curry Jumps into Lake Tahoe After Losing Bet to Dad at Golf Tournament

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry lines up a putt on the first green during the first round at the American Century Golf Championship, Friday, July 13, 2018, at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen)
Lance Iversen/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry honors his bets, and Sunday that meant taking a dip in Lake Tahoe.

Steph and his father, Dell, each competed in the American Century Championship golf tournament this week, and the duo made a side bet, with the loser having to jump in the lake.

Steph gave his father a 20-point handicap in the event's scoring system but only finished 18 points ahead, resulting in some time in the water:

The younger Curry almost had a birdie on the 18th hole to win the bet but ended up just shy while finishing tied for 11th in the celebrity tournament. Dell ended up tied for 30th place, while former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took home the title.

Dell got the last laugh this time, though, after he was forced to jump into the lake last year.

