Ex-NHL Goaltender Ray Emery Dies at Age 35

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery died while swimming Sunday morning. He was 35 years old.

Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reported the news, noting Emery, who played for the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks during his NHL career, drowned Sunday morning at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Hamilton Police provided an update on the situation Sunday afternoon:

"They went out for a swim and unfortunately he did not emerge after diving in," police inspector Marty Schulenberg said, per Joanna Frketich of the Hamilton Spectator. "We responded along with Hamilton Fire and EMS. Unfortunately, our efforts on the water and in the area just around the piers were met with negative results."

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas offered his condolences in a statement which read, in part, he was "fortunate to be around Ray at the very start of his promising career in Sault Ste. Marie, where we drafted him in 1999, and then again at the end of his carrer, when he played for us in 2016-17 with the Toronto Marlies:"

Emery last appeared in an NHL game in 2014-15 after entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2001.

He led the Senators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007, starting 20 games in the playoff run with a 13-7 record and save percentage of 90.7. He was also on the Blackhawks team that captured the Stanley Cup in 2012-13, boasting a sparkling 17-1 record and 1.94 goals against average during that regular season.

He won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2012-13, which is awarded to the goaltender who allows the fewest goals against during a season.